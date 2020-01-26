|
Jean LeClair Russo
1934-2020
Jean LeClair Russo (Sister Mary Francine) passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Born in Houston, Texas on July 25, 1934 to Ernest and Frances LeClair. She is preceded in death by her husband Ben R. Russo, sister, Mary F. Edwards, brother, Ernest Norman LeClair and sister-in-law Jean LeClair. She is survived by Christine and Dale Smith, Toni Edwards and Jon Rollo, Jean Edwards and Norma and Frank White. She had many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews all whom she loved very much. After graduating from St. Agnes Academy, she attended the Dominican College and University of Houston where she attained her M.Ed. She was a Dominican sister for 17 years and taught school for 34 years both in private and public schools. She volunteered at Texas Children's Hospital and MD Anderson. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dominican Sisters, Texas Children's Hospital, MD Anderson or the . Visitation will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 10-11 AM with Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 AM at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 26, 2020