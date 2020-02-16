Home

Pat H. Foley & Company
1200 West 34th Street
Houston, TX 77018
(713) 869-6261
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Pat H. Foley & Co
1200 West 34th St
Houston, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Pat H. Foley & Co
1200 West 34th St.
Houston, TX
View Map
Jeanette Crnko


1922 - 2020
Jeanette Crnko Obituary
Jeanette Crnko
1922-2020
Jeanette Crnko departed this life on February 12, 2020, at St. Luke's Woodlands Hospital.
She was born to Thomas A. and Alice Hull Nelson on March 11, 1922, near Nacogdoches, TX.
During WWII, she worked at Hughes Tool Company as a welder on drill bits where she met her husband of 57 years, John Crnko. They were members of Lazybrook Baptist Church.
Jeanette is predeceased by her parents, her husband, John, and 11 siblings and their spouses. She is survived by her sister June Jones Saxon and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Feb. 21, 2020 at 10 AM at Pat H. Foley & Co, 1200 West 34th St., Houston, TX 77018
Visitation will be at 9 -10 AM.
The graveside service will follow at Forest Park Lawndale, 6900 Lawndale, Houston, TX 77023.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020
