Jeanette A. Eicher

1932-2019

Mrs. Jeanette A. Eicher (nee Medick), 87, passed away on June 20, 2019, in Houston, Texas. Jeanette was born on March 12, 1932, in Queens, New York, to Jack G. and Amelia J. (Vuksanovich) Medick, the fourth of five children. Raised in Brooklyn, New York, Jeanette graduated from Bay Ridge High School in January 1950 and completed her undergraduate B.A. degree in 1954 at Brooklyn College. Jeanette married the love of her life, William R. Eicher, on September 10, 1955, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Brooklyn, New York. Over the course of her life, Jeanette enjoyed numerous activities, including acting (e.g., role of "Gigi" with The Packanack Players), creative writing, playing bridge, dancing, church, volunteering, and her beloved Potpourri Book Club. Jeanette is preceded in death by her parents, Jack G. and Amelia J. Medick; husband William R. Eicher; son William M. Eicher; brother Jack N. Medick; brother Matthew A. Medick; sister Mildred Medick; sister Martha Medick; niece Jean E. Medick. Jeanette is survived by two children, Jeff (Wendy) Eicher; Susan Eicher; niece Cynthia (Jayme) Smith; niece Julia Medick; nephew Matthew (Kristine) Medick Jr.; nephew John Medick; grandchild Amanda Eicher. A visitation will be held from two until four o'clock in the afternoon on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Bradshaw-Carter Funeral Home, 1734 W. Alabama St., Houston, Texas 77098. A funeral Mass will be held at ten o'clock in the morning on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Saint Anne Catholic Community, 2140 Westheimer, Houston, Texas 77098. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make donations in Jeanette's honor may be sent to , Memphis, Tennessee.