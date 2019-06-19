|
|
Jeanette Hodge Woods
1937-2019
Jeanette "Willie" Woods was born on June 1, 1937 and entered into eternal rest June 13, 2019 at age 82. She was a resident of Katy, Texas for 30 years.
Jeanette is preceded in death by her husband Ervin "Woody" Woods of 42 years, leaving her to cherish memories of their life together. She is survived by her son, Michael Woods and wife Shirley, her daughter Diane Aldape and husband Carlos and son Jewel Woods and wife Angie. She is survived by 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She loved her job as a pharmacist assistant which she did for 5 years. She also really enjoyed her job at Sears Hardware for 10 years. Memorial Service will be held at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home on Saturday, June 22nd at 2pm.
In Lieu of flowers please donate to in Willie's name.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 19, 2019