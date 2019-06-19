Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2210
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Woods
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Hodge Woods


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeanette Hodge Woods Obituary
Jeanette Hodge Woods
1937-2019
Jeanette "Willie" Woods was born on June 1, 1937 and entered into eternal rest June 13, 2019 at age 82. She was a resident of Katy, Texas for 30 years.
Jeanette is preceded in death by her husband Ervin "Woody" Woods of 42 years, leaving her to cherish memories of their life together. She is survived by her son, Michael Woods and wife Shirley, her daughter Diane Aldape and husband Carlos and son Jewel Woods and wife Angie. She is survived by 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She loved her job as a pharmacist assistant which she did for 5 years. She also really enjoyed her job at Sears Hardware for 10 years. Memorial Service will be held at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home on Saturday, June 22nd at 2pm.
In Lieu of flowers please donate to in Willie's name.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now