Jeanette Elizabeth Lindley1935-2020Jeanette Elizabeth Lindley passed away at the age of 85 on July 23, 2020. She came into this world July 2, 1935 in Paige, Texas to William and Leora Reimers.She married the love of her life, Henry Franklin Lindley on August 30, 1958 in Houston, Texas. To this union, a daughter Anita Jeanette Lindley was born.Jeannette received a BA degree with Honors in Elementary Education from the University of Houston, and obtained her Library Science Certification from Sam Houston State University. Her career with the Houston Independent School District spanned 28 years which she retired from as an elementary teacher and librarian.As a longtime member of St. Matthew's United Methodist Church for 50 years, she served in many capacities. The Friendship Sunday School Class and The Lydia Circle at church was her everything. She was also, very active in the Houston Association of Retired Teachers and a 35 year member of her Teacher's Sorority Group, Alpha Delta Kappa.She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Henry Lindley, both parents, and her brother, Kenneth Reimers. She is survived by her loving and devoted daughter, Anita J. Lindley, her sister, Barbara Jaeger and several nieces, nephews, and cousins that adored her.Her beauty on the outside was only a small fraction of her beauty on the inside. She never any doubts in our minds about her beliefs as she was steadfast in her faith. Such a wonderful wife and mother she was. The Absolute Best!Memorials may be made in her name to St. Matthew's United Methodist Church, 4300 N. Shepherd Drive, Houston, Texas 77018.