Jeanette Stadler


1936 - 2020
Jeanette Stadler Obituary
Jeanette Stadler
1936-2020
Jeanette Stadler, 84, of Houston passed away peacefully April 14, 2020, after courageously enduring cancer.
Jeanette was born April 2, 1936, in Ramallah, Palestine. She grew up there and later in Dallas where she graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and afterwards met her soon-to-be husband Robert. In 1969, they moved to Houston. Jeanette devoted her life and love to her husband and four sons. Jeanette and Robert enjoyed dancing with the Fairbees Square Dance Club and the camaraderie they shared with its members. Jeanette was a parishioner of St. Cecilia Catholic Church. After Jeanette's youngest son left home for college, she worked in sales at Foley's/Macy's where she attracted a loyal following of customers. One wrote to the store manager, "I have had the opportunity to be assisted by her on numerous occasions. Each time she has greeted me with an infectious smile, a pleasant demeanor and most importantly, knowledge of her job."
Jeanette is survived by her son Maurice of Houston; son Jeffrey with wife Stephanie of Metairie, Louisiana, and granddaughter Katherine and grandson Jackson; son Gary with wife Karilyn of Pearland and granddaughters Caroline and Josephine and grandson Henry; son Ronney with wife Montserrat of Dallas and granddaughters Clara, Sonia, Cristina, and Emma; and brother Michael Ayoob of Dallas and nephews Louis, Joseph, and Alexander.
Jeanette is preceded in death by her husband of forty-three years Robert, parents Louis and Melvine Ayoob, and sisters Mary and Renee.
A memorial Mass is expected within a few months.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020
