Jeanie Pete Ashiru
1947-2020
"May the life I've lived speak for me. May your peace come from the joy we've shared."
Ms. Jeanie Pete Ashiru entered into eternal rest on November 13, 2020.
A wake will be held Friday evening, November 20, 2020 from 7:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. in the Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 4600 Reed Road. Prior to service, she will lie in state from 8:45 A.M. - 9:45 A.M. The rosary will be recited at 9:15 A.M.
In God's care and cherishing her memory, she leaves her loving sons, Edward Broussard, Michael Broussard and Patrick Ashiru (Albany); two dear sisters; many relatives and loyal friends.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Wake
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
NOV
21
Lying in State
08:45 - 09:45 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
NOV
21
Rosary
09:15 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
NOV
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
