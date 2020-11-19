Jeanie Pete Ashiru
1947-2020
"May the life I've lived speak for me. May your peace come from the joy we've shared."
Ms. Jeanie Pete Ashiru entered into eternal rest on November 13, 2020.
A wake will be held Friday evening, November 20, 2020 from 7:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. in the Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 4600 Reed Road. Prior to service, she will lie in state from 8:45 A.M. - 9:45 A.M. The rosary will be recited at 9:15 A.M.
In God's care and cherishing her memory, she leaves her loving sons, Edward Broussard, Michael Broussard and Patrick Ashiru (Albany); two dear sisters; many relatives and loyal friends.