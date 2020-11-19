Jeanie Pete Ashiru1947-2020"May the life I've lived speak for me. May your peace come from the joy we've shared."Ms. Jeanie Pete Ashiru entered into eternal rest on November 13, 2020.A wake will be held Friday evening, November 20, 2020 from 7:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. in the Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary.The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 4600 Reed Road. Prior to service, she will lie in state from 8:45 A.M. - 9:45 A.M. The rosary will be recited at 9:15 A.M.In God's care and cherishing her memory, she leaves her loving sons, Edward Broussard, Michael Broussard and Patrick Ashiru (Albany); two dear sisters; many relatives and loyal friends.