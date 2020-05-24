Jeanie Griffin
1949 - 2020
Jeannie Teresa Griffin
"Miss T"
1949-2020
Miss T, at age 70, went to be with her Heavenly Father on February 20, 2020 after her nearly four years of battling ALS. She was born in Gaffney, South Carolina to her loving parents Robert Lee Scruggs and Anne Louise Adair.
Teresa is survived by her loving family: her son Damion Logan Seabold, loving sister and brother in law Denise and Jim Sigler, brother and sister in law Roger and Carol Scruggs, nephew Michael and wife Hazel Sigler, their daughters Chloe age seven and Olivia age 3, and Teresa's husband Edward R Griffin, Sr.
Teresa worked at the Baltimore Gas and Electric Company in Maryland prior to moving to Texas. Many of her Maryland friends continued communication with her throughout the years. In Texas she worked for, "her", Ponderosa Volunteer Fire Department where she was the Office Manger nearly sixteen years. Teresa went from having one son to over a hundred instantly.
After her passing many of the fire fighters expressed how Teresa has always been there when their lives were in chaos, and they needed someone to listen to them, and someone to talk through their problems. The fire fighters and Teresa have a common purpose in life. They both care about other people very deeply in their times of need. Teresa is now in a better place today, and collecting the rewards for always truly caring about her family, friends, and anyone she came in contact while in this world.
Teresa's memorial will be held at Brookside Funeral Home located at 3410 Cypress Creek Parkway, AKA FM 1960, on 4 June 2020 from 12 PM to 2 PM for family, and 5 PM to 7 PM to the public. Also, on 5 June from 5 PM to 7 PM followed by a short service. On 6 June there will be a short memorial at Forrest Park Cemetery in the Woodlands at June 6th at 11:00AM. There will be a Celebration of Life at Ponderosa Volunteer Fire Department Station 1 locate at 17061 Rolling Creek Drive, Houston Texas 77090 starting at 6:30 PM, heavy Hors d' Oeuvres and refreshments will be served.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make contribution to the ALS clinic Teresa attended:
For online giving, go to https://givingforms.houstonmethodist.org/GeneralGivingForm. For GIFT DESIGNATION, please select Program or Initiative and then click the arrow and select ALS Fund (designated for Dr. Appel's ALS research).
By mail payable to:
Houston Methodist Foundation ALS Fund - Houston Methodist Neurological Institute ALS Clinic - 6560 Fannin Street, Suite 802 - Houston, TX 77030.

Published in Houston Chronicle on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Memorial service
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Brookside Funeral Home Champions
JUN
4
Memorial service
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Brookside Funeral Home Champions
JUN
5
Memorial service
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Brookside Funeral Home Champions
JUN
6
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Forrest Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Brookside Funeral Home Champions
3410 Cypress Creek Parkway
Houston, TX 77068
2813970800
