Jeanne Broussard
1935-2020
Jeanne Marie Mackin Broussard was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on March 11, 1935, and passed away in Spring, Texas, on January 2, 2020. Jeanne grew up in Kansas City and with her beloved twin sister Joyce attended Redemptorist Grade and High School and what is now known as the University of St. Mary (St. Mary College) in Leavenworth, Kansas. Jeanne graduated from St. Mary College in 1956 and began working as a secretary at Blue Cross Blue Shield. In 1960, she married George Broussard and began her life as a devoted wife and mother to her and George's three children. In the 1970s, as George was transferred with the Panhandle Eastern Pipeline Company, George and Jeanne moved with their family from Leawood, Kansas, to Houston, Texas, to Cleveland, Ohio; the Broussards returned to the Houston suburb of Spring in 1978.
Jeanne supported George throughout his nearly two-year long battle with glioblastoma. Following George's death in 1995, Jeanne built a new life for herself – literally beginning with building a new house – and pursued her many hobbies, including her love for traveling, crafts, and watching sports. Jeanne was a member of several bridge clubs, the Champion Forest Investment Group, the Champion Forest Garden Club, the Champion Forest Women's Club, and the Kitchen Kapers group. She was also a volunteer with the Barbara Bush Library Friends and the Pearl Fincher Museum of Fine Arts Volunteer Guild.
Jeanne was an active member of St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church in Spring, Texas, where she and George had been founding parishioners in 1985. Jeanne was one of the original parish office volunteers, a position she continued until her death, and served as a member of the Women's Club, the St. Joseph Altar Guild, and the Craft Guild. Jeanne especially enjoyed being a member of the St. Ignatius Senior Friends, serving on the board, helping plan trips, and earning "Outstanding Senior" honors in 2008.
Jeanne loved her family greatly. She particularly enjoyed spending time with her five grandchildren, taking pride in their many accomplishments. Jeanne embraced the opportunity to spend time both with her family in Houston and in Kansas City, regularly traveling to Kansas City for Christmas and important occasions.
Jeanne Broussard was an amazing woman who will be truly missed. Her unfailing trust in the Lord and reliance on her faith were evident in all aspects of her life. Never one to seek attention or glory, Jeanne was content to work behind the scenes, developing a reputation as a precise and diligent worker. She was ever gracious, resilient, and generous. Always willing to help a friend or family member in need, Jeanne loved and was loved by so many. It means the world to Jeanne's family to hear the kind words others have for her and to know that she was as loved by others as she loved them.
Jeanne is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Mackin and Mary Ruth Bunce Mackin; husband, George Broussard; brother-in-law, Harold Solomon; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Broussard.
She is survived by her children, Kathleen Broussard Noel and husband Richard (Spring, Texas), Steven Broussard and wife Robin (Overland Park, Kansas), and Michael Broussard and wife Lela (Stilwell, Kansas); grandchildren, Henry Broussard, Claire Noel, Jacqueline Broussard, Cooper Carriger, and Sloane Carriger; twin sister, Joyce Solomon (Olathe, Kansas); and brother-in-law, James Broussard (Ozark, Missouri). She is also survived by many cousins, nephews and nieces, and dear friends.
Jeanne's family will receive friends and loved ones for visitation from 5-8pm with a Rosary service at 7pm on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Klein Funeral Home, 16131 Champion Forest Drive, Spring, TX 77379. A Funeral Mass for Jeanne will be held at 11am on Friday, January 10, 2020, at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church, 7810 Cypresswood Dr, Spring, TX 77379. Following the Funeral Mass, a reception will be held at St. Ignatius, and the burial will take place at 2:30pm at the Klein Memorial Park-Tomball, 32539 State Highway 249, Pinehurst, Texas 77362.
