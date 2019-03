Jeanne Eckhardt

1952-2018

Jeanne Eckhardt, beloved mother, sister, aunt, colleague and friend passed away on November 14, 2018 in Houston, TX, from a massive stroke. She had just turned 66.

Jeanne was born in rural Eastern WA State to Paul and Evelyn Agnew where she grew up with two older sisters and a community of friends and relatives who embraced small-town living and values. Upon graduation from high school, she attended Eastern WA University, earning a degree in Marketing Education. She taught Marketing and advised DECA in the Seattle area before moving to Houston TX in 1977 where she began a 30-year career in Human Resources, culminating in owning and operating her own HR firm. From HR, she transitioned to an 11-year career with ADP as a Client Services Manager. Most recently, she began a new career as a realtor with Heritage Texas Properties in Katy, TX.

Jeanne is survived by daughter Amanda of Houston, TX, sisters Nita (Rich) and Reba of Seattle, WA and nieces Beth and Megan (Joe) of Houston; and, Chelsea (Bryce) of Seattle as well as two "greats," Cameron and Casey, who also reside in Seattle.

A Celebration of Jeanne's life will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Memorial Drive United Methodist Church, 12955 Memorial Drive, Houston TX 77079. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Brookwood Community, 1752 FM 1489, Brookshire, TX 77423 www.BrookwoodCommunity.org or to Memorial Drive Methodist Church. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary