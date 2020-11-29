Jeanne Forrest West
1926-2020
Jeanne Forrest West born to Kathryn Pauline McKnight and Francis Bedford Forrest on February 13, 1926, in Ferris, Texas, died November 25, 2020, in Houston, Texas.
Mrs. West was married to George F. West for 65 years. He predeceased her in 2009. Of their three children their daughter, Terry Anne Kelso, died in 2019. Jeanne's parents and a brother, Thomas McKnight Forrest, also predeceased her. Surviving her are sons George F. West, Jr. of Round Rock, Texas and William Michael West of Travers City, Michigan.
Mrs. West was a strong woman of faith, a life-long Presbyterian who worked in the church as a volunteer and a certified Director of Christian Education. She was active in education and women's issues at the national level as well as local levels of the church.
Jeanne and George moved to Kerrville, Texas, in retirement where she was active in the church, League of Women Voters, Riverside Nature Center and local politics. Following Mr. West's death in 2009, she moved to Austin where they had met at the University of Texas. She then chose the friendly Brazos Towers of Houston to come home to family and friends.
Jeanne loved her family, including four grandchildren who were always close, sister, Kathryn Clark, of Austin, and nieces and a nephew. She had many travel memories, and kept up to date reading and monitoring the news as well as freelancing in troublemaking for the Lord while in retirement. She will be remembered as a positive person.
Those wishing to remember her with a memorial contribution might consider St. Philip Presbyterian Church, The Nature Conservancy, and Doctors Without Borders
or Planned Parenthood.
A memorial service will be conducted by Rev. John Wurster from St. Philip Presbyterian Church in Houston in a virtual service from the church website at 2pm on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Internment service will be private and held at First Presbyterian Church Columbarium in Kerrville, Texas at a later date.