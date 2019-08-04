Home

POWERED BY

Services
Earthman Hunters Creek Funeral Home
8303 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
(713) 465-8900
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Cecilia Catholic Church
11720 Joan of Arc Drive
Houston, TX
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
the Community Center
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Harmon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Harmon


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanne Harmon Obituary
Jeanne M. Harmon
1960-2019
Jeanne Harmon was born on April 26, 1960 in Boston.She passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 29, 2019 with her husband of 37 years Clifford Harmon, Jr., and their three children Rachel, Ford and Kelley Harmon.
Jeanne graduated from Assumption College and received her Accounting degree. She was employed at Hines Securities and served as Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer.
The love of the family was her main focus. Jeanne enjoyed family trips to New England, loved watching sporting events, reading, walking at the beach or at Memorial Park.
A memorial mass will be Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 11720 Joan of Arc Drive, Houston, Texas 77024 with a reception immediately following the service in the Community Center. Interment will be at the family cemetery at Blanchard Cemetery in Falmouth, Maine.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Research.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now