|
|
Jeanne Black Smith Michalk
1923-2019
Jeanne Black Smith Michalk entered eternal rest on Saturday afternoon, September 28, 2019. She was born in Dallas, Texas, on November 18, 1923, to George Williams Black and Donna Franklin Black. Jeanne graduated from Adamson High School in Dallas in 1941. She moved to Houston with her parents and attended Rice Institute. She left Rice for TCU in Fort Worth and met Bill Smith, who was enrolled in the V-12 Navy College Training Program. They married on June 7, 1945. After WWII, they moved to Houston and raised their two children–Randy and Becky. They spent time at their house in Crystal Beach and enjoyed holidays and Sunday night family dinners. Bill died unexpectedly in 1982. On May 12, 1988, Jeanne married Rudy Michalk, a WWII Army veteran and retiree of Brown & Root. They traveled often, loved being with their friends, and spent wonderful days at their bay house in San Leon. For many years, Jeanne was actively involved at First Presbyterian Church in the Fellowship Class and Esther Circle. She volunteered many hours at church and with the Blue Bird Circle. Jeanne and Rudy lived independently in their home until it was flooded by Hurricane Harvey, then moved to Bayou Manor. Many thanks to the caregivers who tended to her during her last months.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, William Francis Smith; and her son, Randall Brian Smith. She is survived by her husband, Rudolph August Michalk; her daughter, Rebecca Smith Bike and her husband, Brent; her granddaughters, Callie Rebecca Bike and Stephanie Smith Trojanowsky, Stephanie's husband, Chris, and their children Lane and Kyle; her grandson, Kai Peter Bike and his wife, Melissa; and several nieces and nephews. Known as "Baba" to her grandchildren, she will be forever loved and missed by her family.
The family will gather for a private interment at Forest Park Westheimer, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 o'clock in the morning on Friday, October 4, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, 5300 Main Street in Houston. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in nearby Palm Court.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to First Presbyterian Church, Houston, or to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019