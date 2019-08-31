|
Jeannette Harry Eaton
1923-2019
Jeannette Harry Eaton passed away August 28, 2019 at 96. She was born in Tulsa, OK, on May 10, 1923 to Clifford Jay Harry and Hilda Glen Jones. Jeannette grew up in Tulsa and graduated from the University of Tulsa in 1942. She joined the US Navy as part of the Waves during WWII. After the war, she received a Masters in Business from Northwestern University in 1947 and worked as a CPA.
Jeannette was a CPA in Texas and Oklahoma for more than 50 years. She met her husband of 63 years at First Presbyterian Church in Tulsa. During the child raising years, she was a homemaker. She was a long term member of John Knox Presbyterian Church in Houston, where she was a Sunday School teacher, played in the Hand Bell Choir, and served as an Elder in the Church. She was a cancer survivor, volunteering in the Reach to Recovery and CanCare Programs for many years. She was a talented cross-stitcher, winning awards in the Daughters of American Revolution contests at the state and national levels. Once her children were in college, she returned to the work force , working for the Girl Scouts of America as property manager of their camps and oversaw the building of a new camp.
Jeannette is predeceased by her husband John Springer Eaton, twin sister Venetta Jeanne Studenmund, siblings Norman Harry and Priscilla King, and survived by daughter Venetta Jeanne Godwin (Charles), son John Patrick Eaton (Laura), son Luke Forrester Eaton (Jessalyn). Her grandchildren and their spouses include Fern Godwin Erskine (Keith), Wendy Renee Godwin (Mike), John Hunter Eaton, Hannah Elizabeth Eaton, Nathan Patrick Eaton, Eric Forrester Eaton (Kara) and Adam Ross Eaton (Helen). Great grandchildren include Evan, Emma, Ethan, and Everett Erskine, Emmalyn Eaton, Adam Ross Eaton, Jr. and Andrew Anthony Gonzales.
A visitation will be held at Waltrip Funeral Directors on Sunday September 1 from 5:00–7:00 PM. A Memorial service will be held at John Knox Presbyterian Church, 2525 N. Gessner on Monday, September 2 at 10:00 AM.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019