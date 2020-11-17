Jeannine Hamilton Jochec1932-2020Jeannine Hamilton Jochec, 88, passed away November 10, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Jeannine was born in Houston January 29, 1932 to Mabel and Jim Hamilton. She attended Reagan High School and Sam Houston State College.While attending college, she met her husband, Reuben. They married in 1951 and were blessed with three sons: Bobby, Stan, and Bill. Jeannine had a thriving professional career with the Greater Houston Dental Society, retiring in 1997. She was their longest standing executive director.Survivors include grandchildren, Sanya Lolly with husband Ryan and William Jochec with wife Christina; and her great grandchildren, Rhett Lolly and Reece Lolly; niece Julie French with husband Peter, nephew Jack Hamilton, nephew Jay Hamilton with wife Pam, niece Jayne Jochec, sister-in-law Delores Niemeier with husband Wilton & great nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by husband Reuben Jochec, brother James Hamilton Jr, sons Bob, Stan, and Bill, nephew James Hamilton III.In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Texas A&M Foundation William Jochec Endowed Scholarship in Petroleum Engineering In memory of Jeannine Jochec 401 George Bush Drive CollegeStation, TX 77840