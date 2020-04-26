|
|
Jeff Burkett
1935-2020
Jeff Burkett passed away April 22, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia on July 31, 1935 to Wendell J. Burkett, M.D. and Anita Sprigman Burkett. Jeff attended the University of Maryland. He spent 20 plus years with Becton-Dickinson, a medical technology company. He left to become a manufacturer's rep. in the healthcare field, then became a Vice President of Medi-Vac Corporation. He later acquired and ran 2 small businesses: Gulsby Packaging Co. and Davis Lead Apron Co. In Jeff's own words, he was most proud of and survived by his beloved wife and best friend, Bette, who praised his qualities "which were few" and overlooked his faults "which were many." He leaves behind his sister Beverly Leiser (Kenneth), Nashville; 4 children: Jeff Burkett Jr. (Dorlisa), Colorado; Andrea Burkett, Houston; Brian James (Catherine), Houston; Clark James (Lia Linn), California; and 3 grandchildren: Jeff Burkett III (Houston), Philip and Elena James (California); and his former wife Bettye Sue Toombs (Houston). He leaves many dear cousins, nieces, nephews, and valued friends whom he acquired over the years. Jeff enjoyed a lifelong love of hunting, fishing, shooting and was a charter member of the United States Shooting Team. He also was an avid reader, opera lover, bridge player, loved to travel, and was passionate about Longhorn football! Jeff was committed to the preservation of American democracy, serving for many years as Election Judge, Precinct 268 in Bellaire. At Jeff's request, there will be no planned service. If desired, memorial donations are suggested to be made to the United States Shooting Team, US Olympic Training Center, P. O. Box 10530, Colorado Springs, CO 80932-1530 or to the .
Jeff's favorite quote: For when The One Great Scorer comes to mark against your name, He writes – not that you won or lost - but how you played the game! (Grantland Rice). Jeff's response: "I played the game as well as I knew how."
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020