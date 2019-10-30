|
Jefferson Gregory "Greg" Copeland
1947-2019
Jefferson Gregory "Greg" Copeland, an accomplished Houston attorney, passed with his family by his side on Sunday, the 27th of October 2019, at the age of 71 as a result of a stroke.
Greg was born in Frederick, Oklahoma on the 22nd of November 1947, to Jefferson "Jeff" and Doris Copeland. Growing up, Greg rode horses, hunted, and played football and baseball. He was also an avid reader. Each summer, he enjoyed going to La Jolla, California with his parents and younger brother.
Starting his junior year of high school, Greg attended Culver Military Academy in Indiana where he participated in rowing and boxing. He graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 1970 with a degree in Economics. Greg then obtained his J.D. from the University of Texas School of Law in 1972.
In 1973, Greg began working at Baker Botts in Houston where he remained his entire career. At Baker Botts, Greg focused on energy litigation representing clients such as BP, ExxonMobil, Shell, Marathon, Reliant, Houston Lighting & Power, and Wagner & Brown. During his career, Greg was head of Baker Botts' Energy Litigation practice group and was a member of the Executive Committee. He was recognized as a leading energy litigator in numerous publications and by a number of organizations, including Chambers Global The World's Leading Lawyers and Texas Monthly/Texas Super Lawyers.
Based in part on his broad range of energy litigation experience across oil, natural gas, coal, and nuclear power, Greg was nominated by President George W. Bush in January 2008 to fill the post of general counsel at the U.S. Department of Energy. The nomination was ultimately blocked due to the political environment at the time.
In addition to being an attorney, Greg enjoyed spending time with his family, reading for pleasure, playing tennis, playing golf, swimming, and skiing. He continued the tradition from his childhood of going to La Jolla in the summer with his own family. While in La Jolla, he participated in several open water swims. He also took his family skiing regularly often with the families of other Baker Botts attorneys. After retiring, he and his wife Becky spent the winters and summers in Beaver Creek, Colorado, and he continued skiing and hiking up until the age of 71.
Greg is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Becky Copeland; son, Todd Copeland and his wife, Tamara Copeland; daughter, Rebecca Bajgier and her husband, Boone Bajgier; grandsons, Jefferson Turek Copeland and Joshua Bryant "JB" Bajgier; and brother, Gary Copeland.
A memorial service is to be conducted at three o'clock in the afternoon on Friday, the 1st of November, at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Road in Houston. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in the nearby Bagby Parish Hall.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family graciously appreciates contributions to one of the following charities: Star of Hope, 4848 Loop Central Dr., Ste. 500, Houston, TX, 77081 (https://www.sohmission.org/ways-to-give/memorials-and-tributes/); or toward St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Rd., Houston, TX 77056 (https://stmartinsepiscopal.org/honorariumsmemorials/).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 30, 2019