1/1
Jeffery Burnett
1957 - 2020
{ "" }
Jeffery Kyle Burnett
1957-2020
Jeffery Kyle Burnett, affectionately known as "Bubbe", was born on April 3rd, 1957 and his sudden departure on July 6th, 2020 has left us all deeply saddened. A native Houstonian, Jeff graduated from Dobie High School. Following in his parents' footsteps he entered the electrical industry and began his career as a lighting rep at Putterman, Scharck & Associates in 1978 to date. Preceded in death by his parents, Richard Burnett and Mary Frances Burnett. Left to cherish his memory are his adoring sister, Cindy Sitterle, her husband, Steve Radcliffe, and stepsister, Debbe Wilson. Nephews and their families: Allen Paul and sons, Kyle, Austin, Evan and Travis; Brandon, April, Skylar and Logan Sitterle; Trey, Elizabeth, and Layla Sitterle; Scott, Krista, Reed and Drew Sitterle. Chosen Nephews:
Ryan Parr and Garth Vickers. Numerous loved cousins and many treasured friends. Jeff developed a love of Lake Travis from his special uncle, George Kyle, and built his weekend home in Windermere in
1992. Countless great times with family and friends were shared over the years. Jeff would spend endless hours towing anyone for water activities on the lake. Jeff treasured family and his animals. An avid boxer lover, he recently lost his best pal, Kimber, and deeply grieved for her.
If so desired, a donation in Jeff's memory may be made to Senior Paws/Last Wishes, 3036 Antoine Dr.,
Houston, Texas 77092. IN MEMORY OF KIMBER www.seniorpaws.vet (Click ABOUT on the home page, chose 501c from drop down. Due to COVID, a memorial service will be announced at a later date.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
July 10, 2020
GONNA MISS YOU JEFF REST IN PEACE MY FRIEND
JOHN CANTU
Friend
