Jeffrey Black


1951 - 2020
Jeffrey Black Obituary
Jeffrey William Black
1951-2020
Jeffery William Black passed away in Houston, TX on Thursday March 19th, 2020. Born July 21, 1951 in Madison, Wisconsin, to William E. and Olive Black.
Jeff graduated from A&M Consolidated High School in College Station, Texas in 1969. He went on to pursue a BBA degree from the College of Business at the University of Texas at Austin.
Jeff started in small business in the Bryan-College Station area, and in 1978 took a position with Johnson & Johnson as Territory Manager for Houston and South Texas. In 1981 he joined CB Commercial Real Estate as a salesman in the office building division working in the leasing and sales of office buildings. He was named office building "Broker of the Year" in 1993. In 1998 he joined Insite Realty as a partner and worked in the office leasing department.
In the mid 1990's Jeff and his wife, Sandy, started Tower Executive Suites, which successfully grew to six locations in the Greater Houston area. The company currently remains in its Sugar Land and Katy locations.
In 1999 Jeff started Delta Realty Inc. which was a third party commercial real estate company that sold and leased office buildings.
Jeff led a full life and enjoyed traveling, fishing and spending time with his family and friends at his bay house at San Luis Pass or at his ranch in the Western Hill Country. He 'loved that part'.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Olive Black. He is survived by his loving wife Sandy, his siblings Jennifer, Randal, and Renee. He is also survived by his children, Michael and his wife Shannon, Michelle and her husband Klark, as well as his 3 precious grandchildren Olive June, Marley Mae and Anna Lane.
He will be buried near his parents in College Station on Tuesday, March 24th, 2020. Due to the current social situation, a Celebration of Life will be held in his honor at a future date.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 23, 2020
