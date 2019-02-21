Services Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors 1010 Bering Drive Houston , TX 77057 (713) 789-3005 Memorial service 1:30 PM Memorial Drive United Methodist Church 12955 Memorial Drive Houston , TX View Map Resources More Obituaries for Jeffrey Dyer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jeffrey Lane Dyer

1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Jeffrey Lane Dyer

1960-2019

Jeffrey Lane Dyer, passed away on Tuesday, the 19th of February 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 58 years old. He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, on the 2nd of November 1960.

Jeff spent most of his childhood in Houston, Texas, and graduated from High School in 1979 from Westchester High School. Thereafter, he graduated from Texas Tech University with a Petroleum Land Management degree and was a proud member of the Iota Chapter of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. He began his career as a petroleum field landman, working primarily in Louisiana. Following this, he was employed by Norcen Explorer in Houston in the same capacity. He was a former member of the AAPL, HAPL and the WHAPL. Following his experience in oil and gas, Jeff relocated to South Texas to pursue a feed store business and manage the family's Palo Blanco Ranch. He owned and operated Rudy's Feed Store in Falfurrias, Texas for more than 15 years.

Jeff was an avid outdoorsman and wildlife conservationist. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, game management, wildlife photography, and the company of his many bird dogs. Jeff was also a great golfer and loved to tee it up every chance he had. He was a member of the CCA, Ducks Unlimited, the South Texas Quail Coalition and the Texas Wildlife Association. He attended countless events and symposia with the King Ranch Institute of Ranch Management, which fueled his interest and passion in the South Texas way of life.

Jeff treasured the many Thanksgiving Family holiday hunts at Palo Blanco, and enjoyed skeet shooting, guiding, and sharing hunting tips and stories with his nieces and friends. He will be fondly remembered by his fellow South Texas ranchers and friends as well as by his employees. In recent years, Jeff loved to travel especially to New Mexico. He fished, played golf and attended many music events in Fulshear with dear friends.

His triplet children were the most important thing to him in his life, and he cherished every moment he was able to spend with them.

Jeff is preceded in death by his sister Stephanie Leigh Dyer.

He is survived by his children, Byron Lane, Madison Elizabeth, and Mackenzie Leighann Dyer; his loving parents, Connie and Byron Dyer; his sister, Kelly (Mark) Gabrisch; his brother, John (Christina) Dyer; nieces and nephew, Blaine, Sheridan, and Grayson Gabrisch, and Georgia and Harrison Dyer.

Jeff will be fondly remembered as a gentle soul with a soft smile who was kind to all he knew. His passion for storytelling will live on in the minds of all who knew him.

"We will always carry your memory in our hearts."

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Hospice for their skilled and compassionate care.

A memorial service and celebration of Jeffrey's life is to be conducted at half past one o'clock in the afternoon on Saturday, the 23rd of February, in the sanctuary of Memorial Drive United Methodist Church, 12955 Memorial Drive in Houston. Immediately following all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the Friendship Court.

The family will have gathered for a private interment at Memorial Oaks Cemetery in Houston.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family has requested memorial contributions be directed to Houston Methodist Hospital in support of the Jeffrey Lane Dyer Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund in the Houston Methodist Research Institute. Donations may be sent to the Houston Methodist Hospital Foundation, PO Box 4384, Houston, Texas 77210-4384 in memory of Jeffrey Lane Dyer. Published in Houston Chronicle from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries