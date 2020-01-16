|
|
Jeffrey J. Rodrigues
1964-2020
Jeffrey J. Rodrigues, born June 16, 1964, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020, in Houston, Texas. Jeff is survived by parents James and Stephanie Rodrigues; sister Shannon Miller and her husband, Michael Miller, and their children Molly, Dyllan and Christian; sister Lisa Irvin and her husband, Steve Irvin, and their children Samuel and Nathaniel; sister Stacey Rodrigues and her husband, David Mider, and their children Sylvie and Rawley; sister Christy Rassekh-Rodrigues and her husband, Koorosh Rassekh, and their son Cyrus; and girlfriend Betsy Justice.
Jeff was the epitome of chasing your dreams and doing what you love. He spent his entire adult life in the auto racing industry, both as a driver and instructor. After growing up in Pasadena, Texas, he moved to northern California in 1990 to join the Jim Russell Driving School in its driver training-mechanic program at Laguna Seca. Not only did he learn how to build an open-wheel race car, but he also learned to race — his lifelong passion. He stayed on at the track when Skip Barber took over the program. From the 1990s into the 2000s, Jeff competed in the Atlantic Racing Series as well as Karting and motorcycle racing. During this time he also expanded his job scope into private coaching for drivers in the Ferrari Racing Series. In March 2013, Jeff took the position of Track Operations Manager at The Thermal Club in southern California, overseeing track operations, the tuning shop, Karting, track rentals, events and strategic planning.
From his youngest to his final years, Jeff never turned down a chance to push the limit. He barefoot water-skied, found the steepest black diamond slopes, skydived, and raced anything on wheels. In the end, he was peaceful and surrounded by his loved ones, and in our memories he will forever be chasing a new speed record in a Lotus Esprit.
The funeral will be this weekend in Houston. A viewing will be held on Friday, January 17, from 5-8 pm at Joseph J. Earthman Generations at 234 Westcott St. The service will be on Saturday, January 18, at 1 pm at Westbury United Methodist Church at 5200 Willowbend Blvd., with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in Jeff's honor to Houston Methodist Hospital Foundation, for their Cancer Center programs. Donations may be sent to PO Box 4384, Houston, TX 77210-4384.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 16, 2020