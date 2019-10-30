|
Jeffrey Lester Vallone
1965-2019
Beloved father, brother, and son Jeffrey Lester Vallone passed away at his home on Sunday, the 27th of October 2019.
The native Houstonian was a well-known restauranteur, a member of the Vallone family. He attended the Kinkaid School and Fort Lewis College.
In addition to family, his loves included hunting, fishing, and cooking.
Jeffrey is survived by his parents, Leslie Vallone, and Tony and Donna Vallone; his children, Anthony, Ashley, Eloise, and Andrew Vallone; and his siblings, Joey Vallone, John Vallone and his wife Carrie, Lauri and Remo Mazzini, and Lia Vallone.
The funeral service is to be conducted at noon on Saturday, the 2nd of November, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the adjacent grand foyer.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 30, 2019