Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 789-3005
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
Jeffrey Vallone


1965 - 2019
Jeffrey Vallone Obituary
Jeffrey Lester Vallone
1965-2019
Beloved father, brother, and son Jeffrey Lester Vallone passed away at his home on Sunday, the 27th of October 2019.
The native Houstonian was a well-known restauranteur, a member of the Vallone family. He attended the Kinkaid School and Fort Lewis College.
In addition to family, his loves included hunting, fishing, and cooking.
Jeffrey is survived by his parents, Leslie Vallone, and Tony and Donna Vallone; his children, Anthony, Ashley, Eloise, and Andrew Vallone; and his siblings, Joey Vallone, John Vallone and his wife Carrie, Lauri and Remo Mazzini, and Lia Vallone.
The funeral service is to be conducted at noon on Saturday, the 2nd of November, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the adjacent grand foyer.
Please visit Jeffrey's online memorial tribute at www.GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 30, 2019
