Jeffrey C. Weiss

1953-2019

Jeffrey C. Weiss, age 65, of Houston, Texas, passed away on Monday, the 22nd of April 2019, in Kerrville, Texas.

Jeff was born as Jeffrey C. Helwig on the 7th of November 1953, in Detroit, Michigan, to Betty J. Eddings and Carl E. Helwig. To honor Joseph E. Weiss, the man who loved and raised him, Jeff legally changed his name to Jeffrey C. Weiss on Father's Day in 1972.

Jeff attended Michigan State University, Honors College, graduating Magna Cum Laude in 1975 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics. His successful career in the financial industry began at E.F. Hutton and ended at Raymond James Financial. He was a Chartered Financial Consultant (ChCF) and a Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU).

Inspired by the NASA Space program, Jeff was hooked on space adventure and the thrill of flying at a very early age. He began his general aviation career in 1977 and devoted his life to pursue his passion for aviation. Jeff held the Airport Transport Pilot (ATP) certificate, the highest level of aircraft pilot certification. With over 5,600 flight hours logged, Jeff earned several different pilot ratings, including instrument, multi-engine airplane and single-engine seaplane. He also held several endorsements, including tailwheel, high performance, high altitude and complex aircraft.

For those who are non-pilots, 5,600 logged flight hours is a lot of hours for a private pilot who never flew for the military, a commercial airline, a corporate or charter service. Jeff racked up these hours by offering to fly anyone who needed the speed and convenience an airplane offers. He often told people that "Friends don't let friends drive". Whenever anyone asked him to fly them to a remote ranch, to visit a sick relative or friend, to pick up a pet, or to help a stranded pilot, Jeff would always accept the mission. Many of his passengers and fellow pilots would consider him to be one of the safest and most meticulous pilots they have ever flown with.

For over 41 years, Jeff also shared his passion for flying by volunteering and supporting organizations which promote general aviation. As a volunteer pilot, he donated his time, aircraft and experience to many worthy causes, including Angel Flight South Central, Experimental Aviation Association (EAA) Young Eagles, Pilots & Paws, LightHawk Conservation Flying, and Challenge Air.

Jeff supported and was a member of several aviation organizations, including the Aircraft Owners & Pilots Association (AOPA – Life Member; President's Council #24), AOPA Air Safety Foundation (Hat in the Ring Society), National Business Aircraft Association, Lone Star Flight Museum, Commemorative Air Force (Colonel), and The 1940 Air Terminal Museum (Advisory Board of Directors).

Jeffrey is survived by Helen Nguyen of Houston, Texas, first officer and significant other; mother, Betty J. Weiss of Aurora, Illinois; sister Debra Frensley of White Lake, Michigan and her husband Kenneth, children and grandchildren; sister Cheryl Bourchier of Flowery Branch, Georgia and her husband Mark, children and grandchildren; half-sister Lori Helwig McGeachy of South Lyon, Michigan and children; step-daughter Jacqwelin (Nici) Snyder of Dickinson, Texas, and her husband Cliff and children; step-son Jerrad Smith of Hixson, Tennessee; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph E. Weiss.

Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from six o'clock until eight o'clock in the evening on Friday, the 3rd of May, in the Jasek Chapel and the Parlor of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.

The funeral service is to be conducted at nine o'clock in the morning on Saturday, the 4th of May, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons in Houston, where The Rev. Stuart Bates is to officiate.

Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in the adjacent grand foyer.

The family requests memorial contributions to be directed in Jeff's name to Angel Flight South Central, P.O. Box 763760, Dallas, TX 75376,(www.angelflightsc.org) or Challenge Air, 8001 Lemmon Ave., Suite 280, Dallas, TX 75209, (www.challengeair.com).

Please visit Jeff's online memorial tribute at geohlewis.com where words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family. Published in Houston Chronicle from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary