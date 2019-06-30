Jeffri Ann Botkin

1957-2019

Jeffri Ann Botkin, 62, a resident Wimberley, Texas, died June 18, 2019 while on a scuba diving trip in Cozumel, Mexico. Born May 22, 1957 in Gatesville, Texas, Jeffri lived an ever-expanding life on her own terms, always with determination and resiliency. An avid reader, foodie, and lover of music, art and friend-crafted jewelry, at the center of her world was her immense love for family, friends and creatures.

After graduating from Gatesville High School in 1975, Jeffri attended The University of Texas where she earned a degree in Accounting in 1980. Jeffri moved to Houston, Texas in 1983 where she joined the accounting firm Schulse Hartwig Richter & Co. For the next 35 years, she worked as a CPA specializing in tax, including 25 years as a Partner with Schulse Hartwig Richter & Co, UHY Advisors and BDO USA. Upon her retirement from BDO in June 2018, she and her husband, Tim Smith, moved from Houston to Wimberley to start the next chapter of their life together.

It is impossible to overemphasize the love and light Jeffri put into the world. She was modest and probably never knew how she affected people. Connecting with others was easy for her. She was deliberate with her actions, especially with family and friends. Jeffri had many, many friends, and not just surface relationships. She connected, and stayed connected, with people from all facets of her life. She looked for the good in people and accepted them as they were.

Jeffri was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Jefferson Botkin and Ruth Ada Botkin; and her brothers, Jackie Paul Botkin, Thomas Keith Brasher and Steve Scott Brasher. She is survived by her husband, Timothy Lee Smith; her brother, Charles Alan Botkin and his wife Shannon Botkin; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Donna Jageler and Eddie Jageler; nieces, Lisa Jageler Rhea, Nancy Brasher, Elizabeth Botkin, Madison Botkin; nephews, Paul Botkin, Scott Jageler, Randy Brasher, Luke Jageler; and her chosen family members, of which there are many.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, July 9 at 2:00 PM at The Junior League, 1811 Briar Oaks Lane, Houston, TX 77027. In lieu of flowers, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in Jeffri's name be directed to an organization of your choice. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 30, 2019