Jennie Lynn Vought Baker
1958-2020
Jennie Lynn Vought Baker went home to Jesus on August 14th, 2020. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by family.
She was born July 27th, 1958 in Peekskill New York to Bob and Mary Joy Vought. She was the oldest of three and was close to her siblings Roxie and Tom. She married her best friend, and love of her life, Mike Baker, in 1991 and they have three beautiful children; Marcie (28) Leslie (26) and Graham (25). Jennie was a devoted mother and encouraged her children to follow their dreams.
She was kind and self-sacrificing, a generous friend with a beautiful soul, the longest hug and the warmest smile. Everyone that met Jennie would tell you that making and keeping relationships and friendships was one of her many passions. She always had a reason to entertain, to celebrate someone or something. Her famous in-law-outlaw holiday event carried with it the tradition of celebration that was worthy of any grand event or coveted invitation in the Houston area. She was an optimist and a fighter and faced challenges with grace and elegance. Jennie left a lasting impression on the lives she touched and will be greatly missed.
A private memorial service will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at 2:00pm at Memorial Drive Methodist Church. The celebration will be live streamed, please visit www.DettlingFuneral.com
for the live streaming link and to read more and leave words of condolence for the family.