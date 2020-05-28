Jennie Crifasi Fonte
1917-2020
Jennie Crifasi Fonte, 102, of Houston, TX, passed away on May 24, 2020. For obituary and service information, please visit www.rabenhorst.com for Rabenhorst Funeral Home East.
1917-2020
Jennie Crifasi Fonte, 102, of Houston, TX, passed away on May 24, 2020. For obituary and service information, please visit www.rabenhorst.com for Rabenhorst Funeral Home East.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 28, 2020.