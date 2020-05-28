Jennie Fonte
Jennie Crifasi Fonte
1917-2020
Jennie Crifasi Fonte, 102, of Houston, TX, passed away on May 24, 2020. For obituary and service information, please visit www.rabenhorst.com for Rabenhorst Funeral Home East.

Published in Houston Chronicle on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
MAY
29
Service
10:00 AM
Roselawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
(225) 399-4352
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 27, 2020
Sincere condolences from Richard and Clara Milano, Jerome and Tina Milano and Charlotte Milano DeLatour
Jerome Milano
Friend
May 27, 2020
Our Prayers and thoughts are with the Crifasi Family at this sad time !!!!
John & Barbara Culmone
Friend
May 27, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Cyrus Labat
Student
May 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful lady. We will love you and miss you always.
Mary T Langfeldt
May 26, 2020
Glad for the way she was freed from isolation to see family again before she passed! Love and comfort to all who grieve. Thankful to have known Aunt Jenny.
Eldon
Family
