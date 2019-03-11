|
Jennie Klingbeil
1929-2019
Jennie Klingbeil, 89, of Houston, Texas passed away March 8, 2019. She was born in Charleston, South Carolina on July 17, 1929 to W. Gresham and Lilla O. Meggett. She was married to Dale Klingbeil Sr. for 60 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale, and parents Gresham and Lilla Meggett.
She is survived by her brother, W. Gresham Jr., three children, Dale Klingbeil Jr., Janet Klingbeil, and Darrin Klingbeil, 4 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 12 from 9:30-10:00AM in the Chapel of Forest Park East. A Celebration of Jennie's Life will begin at 10:00AM. Immediately following she will be laid to rest at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 11, 2019