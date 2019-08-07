Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Houston National Cemetery Chapel
Jennie "Jerry" Lutz


1928 - 2019
Jennie "Jerry" Lutz Obituary
Jennie "Jerry" Lutz
1928-2019
Jennie "Jerry" Lutz, Mar 13, 1928 – July 31, 2019. Jerry was a loving wife, mother & grandmother. She especially enjoyed being around family & friends – reminiscing old times and learning new things. Born in Enid, OK, she graduated with an art degree from Univ. of Okla. Anyone who knew Jerry knew her love for art, bridge, gardening, reading and dogs. She married Paul in 1951 and they were married for 50 years. Jerry is survived by 4 children, Marsha, Kim (Bob), David (Lynne) & Randy (Sheila) and 5 grandchildren, Holly, Jeff, Hannah, Addie & Ben. Celebration of Life Service is on Aug. 22, 2019 at 2 pm at Houston National Cemetery Chapel. Arrangements by Brookside Funeral Home – Champions. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/houston-tx/jennie-lutz-8798775
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 7, 2019
