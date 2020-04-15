Home

Crowder Funeral Home
1645 E Main St
League City, TX 77573
(281) 332-2727
Jennie V. Blair


1933 - 2020
Jennie V. Blair Obituary
Jennie V Blair
1933-2020
Jennie V Blair of Shoreacres, Tx, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020, at the age of 86 years.
Jennie V was preceded in death by her parents Murl and Ruby McDonald, her sister Myrlene Knotek, and husband Roland Blair.
She is survived by her children Johnnie Barfoot (Darlene), Janine Barfoot (fiance Daryl Lummus), and Jack Barfoot (Colleen), stepson Jack Blair, 11 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Condolences to the family may be made at https://www.crowderfuneralhome.com/obituaries/jennie-v-blair/.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
