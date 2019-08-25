|
|
Jennifer Fowler
Zambrano
1970-2019
Jennifer "Jeni" Fowler Zambrano, life long Houstonian and passionate educator passed away Aug 23, 2019 after a yearlong courageous battle with cancer.
Jeni was born in Houston Tx, attended Horn Elementary, Pershing Middle, and Bellaire High School before graduating with bachelor's and master's degrees from UH and then returning to the classroom at Pershing Middle School as a dedicated teacher. She later joined nonprofit group Houston A+ Challenge to help build stronger teachers and leaders for Houston area schools.
She is proceeded in death by her father, Gary Fowler and survived by husband Ruben Zambrano and his children Ruben Zambrano Jr, Dylan Zambrano, Jessica (Leo) Munoz, foster daughter Laura Hill Bond (Tay), mother and step-father Jean and Gary Pennington, sister Christy Sylvester (Charlie), nephews Will (Murphy) and Jake Sylvester. She is also survived by grandchildren Ruben Zambrano III, Christopher Zambrano, and Audrina Munoz.
Jeni was a lifelong member of West University Baptist Church and was passionate in her love of Jesus Christ. The family is very thankful for our friends, family, and staff at WUB /Crosspoint Church for their continuous support and prayers throughout Jeni's illness.
Visitation will be held in the West University Baptist Church Chapel on Tuesday August 27 from 5:30-7:30. A memorial service will be in the West University Baptist Church Sanctuary on August 28 at 1pm.
In lieu of flowers, Jeni asks that donations be made to Houston A+ or West University Baptist Church.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019