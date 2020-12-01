Jennifer Gayle Harris
1995-2020
Our beloved Jennifer passed from this life on November 18, 2020, at the age of 25.
Jennifer was born on January 17, 1995, in Houston, Texas, to Matt and Norma (Velazquez) Harris and lovingly embraced by her older sister, Angela.
By the time she was a year old, Jennifer and family had moved from the wide open spaces of Texas to the high-rises of Hong Kong, where she attended Hong Kong International School and grew up amid a myriad of cultures and languages, traveling extensively throughout Asia. After 8 years in Hong Kong, the family moved back to Houston, where Jen attended Briargrove Elementary, St. Michael School, and Lamar High School. She was a talented soccer player and played both select club soccer throughout middle school as well as varsity soccer in high school.
Jennifer graduated from Texas A&M University in 2017 with an Industrial Engineering degree. She was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. After graduating, she joined Schlumberger in Rosharon, Texas, as a Manufacturing Planner.
During her time at A&M, Jen met the love of her life, Travis Draper. They were engaged on August 20th and planned to be married on September 17th, 2021. Travis and Jen shared a common love of family, friends, and their dog, Bentley. They never passed up the chance to enjoy trips and adventures together.
Jennifer was passionate about her Catholic faith and served as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Michael Church. She took pride in supporting pro-life causes and attended rallies with her parents.
Our Jen was smart and loving, and she was constantly celebrating and serving others. She had an infectious smile that brought light to everyone around her and seized every opportunity to enjoy life to the fullest.
Jennifer and her father, Matt, are predeceased by her grandmother, Gloria Soto and grandfather, Donald Harris. She is survived by her mother, Norma; sister, Angela (Jay); fiancé, Travis; grandmother, Julie; grandfather, Carmelo and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws who were all a tremendous source of joy.
A Rosary will be held at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 1801 Sage Road, Houston, Texas, 77056, followed by Eulogies for Jennifer and Matt at 10:30 a.m. and funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, the sanctuary will be for clergy and family only. Additional space on the church campus will be utilized to live-stream the services so that people can attend in a socially-distanced manner. Masks and temperature checks will be required. The church will also live-stream the funeral via the internet: https://stmichaelschurch.net/live-streaming
The 'Matt and Jennifer Harris Memorial & Family Grief Fund' has been set up to help the family. Contributions can be mailed to Third Coast Bank SSB, 1800 West Loop South, Suite 875, Houston, Texas, 77027, Attention: Mary Ann Leija. Electronic checks can be sent via the bill pay option as follows: Payee: Matt and Jennifer Harris Memorial & Family Grief Fund; Account # 1000093011 and Routing # 113094149.