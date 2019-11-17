|
Jennifer K. Susman
1947-2019
Jennifer Kalin Susman, 72, a devoted and beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend quietly passed away on November 14. She fought a courageous battle with cancer with dignity and humor. Jenny was born in Kansas City on October 24, 1947. Family was Jenny's highest priority. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elaine and Morris Kalin. She is survived by her children, Robin Susman and Howard Block, Pam and Andrew Susman, Olivia and Aron Susman; grandchildren, Braden, Zachary, Alexis, and Sawyer. When Jenny was not spending time with her grandchildren, she enjoyed celebrating with the 'birthday club' and playing mah jongg. Jenny was a graduate of Shawnee Mission High School and Washington University. She was a dedicated and compassionate first and second grade elementary school teacher with a passion for math. Jenny had a creative, artistic, and colorful touch that she always shared with her family, friends, and students. Jenny's family would like to thank the physicians and nurses that cared for her with such warmth. Her family also wishes to thank LaMeeka, Pat, and Yinka for caring for Jenny with such kindness and love. Services were held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Beth Yeshurun Post Oak. In lieu of flowers, for those desiring, contributions may be made to the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, or your .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 17, 2019