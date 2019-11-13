Home

Jerald Matthews


1937 - 2019
Jerald Matthews Obituary
Jerald Douglas Matthews
1937-2019
Jerald Douglas Matthews (J. D.), 81, of Katy, Texas passed away Saturday October 12, 2019. J. D. was born in Waco, Texas on November 13, 1937, the eldest son of Dudley Daniel Matthews and Gladys Evans Stroud. He is survived by his wife, Pamela, daughter Samantha and grandchildren Sarah, Joseph and Michael.
J. D. will be buried with his wife of 47 years, Pamela, upon her passing, at which time a dual service will be held. Contributions in his memory may be made to , .
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.earthmanresthavenfuneralhome.com for the Matthews family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 13, 2019
