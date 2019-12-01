|
Dr. Jeremiah
John Twomey
1934-2019
Dr. Jeremiah John Twomey was born on the 30th of July 1934 in Ballyvourney, Co. Cork, Ireland, and passed away peacefully on Tuesday, the 19th of November 2019, in Houston. He was 85 years of age.
Dr. Twomey retired from his medical private practice in 2018. Dr. Twomey worked at Baylor College of Medicine 1967-1983 as a clinic professor and director of Immuno-Hematology. Dr. Twomey served in the United States Army as a Captain and Chief of Hematology at William Beaumont Hospital at Fort Bliss 1964-67.
Prior to military service, he was a Cardiovascular-Renal Fellow at the University of Virginia from 1963-1964. Dr. Twomey was a medical resident at Georgetown University Hospital from 1961-1963. Dr. Twomey graduated University College of Dublin medical school in 1958. He attended Glenstal Abbey from 1946-1952. Dr. Twomey published textbooks and numerous papers on Immunology, Infectious Disease and Hematology while at Baylor College of Medicine. He had a passion for research and academics.
Dr. Twomey, "Jerry" to his family and friends, enjoyed fly-fishing, travel and reading. He loved the time he spent with his family and loving wife.
Dr. Twomey is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Elizabeth Twomey and Dr. Daniel Twomey of Ballyvourney, Ireland. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Clay Twomey of Houston and his three children, Daniel and his wife Alla Barton, Brian Twomey, all of Houston, Elizabeth Fitzpatrick of New York; and his two stepchildren, Ronald LeBlanc and Gina LeBlanc-Clinton.
A memorial service is to be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Saturday, the 7th of December, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the adjacent grand foyer.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2019