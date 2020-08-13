Jeremy Alan Zapalac
1985-2020
Jeremy Alan Zapalac passed away unexpectedly in Richmond, Texas on August 6, 2020 at the age of 34. Jeremy was born on December 27, 1985 in Houston, Texas to Larry and Susan Zapalac. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Meinert and Margaret Pundt, Leo and Pauline Solomon, and Rudolph and Elenora Zapalac. Jeremy is survived by his parents, Larry and Susan Zapalac; siblings, Michael and wife Mary Smith, Nicholaus Zapalac, Matthew and wife Kristin Zapalac and Angela Zapalac; nieces and nephew, Ariel Smith, Katherine Smith, Patrick Smith and Ella Loper. Jeremy loved everything about the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing, and sitting around the campfire telling stories at the deer lease. When he was not at the deer lease, Jeremy would try to attend as many Texas Country music concerts he could, even if it was in another state. Jeremy enjoyed watching and attending sporting events and had a passion for collecting sports memorabilia. He accomplished so much in his shortened life from being a certified welding inspector, caring for the sick and injured as a certified EMT, and still had time to create and patent one of his original ideas. Jeremy was a member of St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Sugar Land where he was baptized as a child and remained a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 4204 his adult life.
A visitation is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 14 at The Settegast-Kopf Co.@ Sugar Creek in Sugar Land, Texas 77478. Services will be livestreamed via The Settegast-Kopf Co. Facebook Page. Facial masks are required to enter the funeral home and social distancing must be practiced. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Holy Rosary Catholic School 1426 George St, Rosenberg, TX 77471 or St. Theresa's Catholic School 705B St Theresa Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77498. Tribute & or words of condolence can be left at www.settegastkopf.com