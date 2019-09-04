Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paradise Funeral Home
10401 West Montgomery
Houston, TX 77088
(281) 445-1201
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:45 AM
Second Mt. Olive Baptist Church
5214 Cavalcade Street
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Second Mt. Olive Baptist Church
5214 Cavalcade Street
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Brookside Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerlene Buggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerlene Spivey Buggs


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerlene Spivey Buggs Obituary
Jerlene Spivey Buggs
1940-2019
Jerlene Spivey Buggs, 78, transitioned from labor to reward, peacefully at her second home in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Jerlene was a native of Haynesville, Louisiana born on November 28, 1940. She was the seventh of ten children born to Van and Mary Ella (Cheatom) Spivey. Jerlene was a member of First Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church for almost 60 years where she served as the church secretary for a period of time, Deaconess, and in the hospitality ministry.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 7 from 8:30 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. at Second Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 5214 Cavalcade Street; with funeral service to commence at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at Brookside Memorial Park immediately following the funeral service, with repast at First Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 4511 Eddie Street.
Wonderful memories of Jerlene will be cherished by her three children: Ronnie Buggs (D'Andrea), Carlotta Nicholas (Albert), and Donald Buggs (Tashi); six grandchildren: Ronnie Buggs II (Lil' Ronnie) of Memphis, Tennessee, Anthony Buggs (Tony), Yalanda Buggs, Krystal Buggs of Brooklyn, New York and her mother LaDemia Buggs, Albert Nicholas III (AJ) of Offutt Air Force Base Bellevue, Nebraska, and Lillian Nicholas; two sisters, Arnell Phillips (Charlie) of Dallas, Texas and Juanita Martin (Douglas) of Hazelwood, Missouri; brother in-law, Willie Logan of Los Angeles, California; sister in-law, Lillie Mae Spivey of Detroit, Michigan; niece and nephew Cynthia and Dennis Spivey of El Dorado, Arkansas; affectionate nieces and nephews Roy Gilmore, Dories-Miller Gilmore (Shirley), and Gladys Gilmore-Cole (Lesley); niece Valerie Phillips of Dallas, Texas; nephew Bernard Phillips of Dallas, Texas; great-nephew Chris Phillips of Dallas, Texas; "adopted granddaughter" Mercedes Anderson of Dallas, Texas; honorary grandson Tyler Miller, the extended Holt Family and Nicholas Family, as well as a host of relatives, friends, neighbors, and church family who love, respect and will miss her dearly.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now