Jerlene Spivey Buggs
1940-2019
Jerlene Spivey Buggs, 78, transitioned from labor to reward, peacefully at her second home in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Jerlene was a native of Haynesville, Louisiana born on November 28, 1940. She was the seventh of ten children born to Van and Mary Ella (Cheatom) Spivey. Jerlene was a member of First Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church for almost 60 years where she served as the church secretary for a period of time, Deaconess, and in the hospitality ministry.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 7 from 8:30 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. at Second Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 5214 Cavalcade Street; with funeral service to commence at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at Brookside Memorial Park immediately following the funeral service, with repast at First Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 4511 Eddie Street.
Wonderful memories of Jerlene will be cherished by her three children: Ronnie Buggs (D'Andrea), Carlotta Nicholas (Albert), and Donald Buggs (Tashi); six grandchildren: Ronnie Buggs II (Lil' Ronnie) of Memphis, Tennessee, Anthony Buggs (Tony), Yalanda Buggs, Krystal Buggs of Brooklyn, New York and her mother LaDemia Buggs, Albert Nicholas III (AJ) of Offutt Air Force Base Bellevue, Nebraska, and Lillian Nicholas; two sisters, Arnell Phillips (Charlie) of Dallas, Texas and Juanita Martin (Douglas) of Hazelwood, Missouri; brother in-law, Willie Logan of Los Angeles, California; sister in-law, Lillie Mae Spivey of Detroit, Michigan; niece and nephew Cynthia and Dennis Spivey of El Dorado, Arkansas; affectionate nieces and nephews Roy Gilmore, Dories-Miller Gilmore (Shirley), and Gladys Gilmore-Cole (Lesley); niece Valerie Phillips of Dallas, Texas; nephew Bernard Phillips of Dallas, Texas; great-nephew Chris Phillips of Dallas, Texas; "adopted granddaughter" Mercedes Anderson of Dallas, Texas; honorary grandson Tyler Miller, the extended Holt Family and Nicholas Family, as well as a host of relatives, friends, neighbors, and church family who love, respect and will miss her dearly.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 4, 2019