Jerome F. Kobos
1941-2020
Jerome Francis Kobos passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020 after a short battle with Liposarcoma. He was born in Buffalo, NY to his parents Frank Kobos and Alfreda Grzedzielski Kobos. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Debra Michulka Kobos, his son Michael and wife Kimberly, his daughter Christine and son Bryan. He is also survived by his granddaughter McKenzie, who brought him so much joy. Other loved ones surviving him are his sister Carol Miller, his brothers Robert Kobos and Thomas Kobos and wife Julie. He leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles, cherished friends, and his very loved and spoiled puppies Lexi and Lola. He eventually made his way to Houston, Texas and began work at Systems Application Engineering, Inc. (SAE) where he met the love of his life and future wife Debbie. His career spanned for over 40 years as a Computer Programmer, Systems Analyst, Network Designer and Systems Integrator.
Jerry was the ultimate family man. Family was always first with him. He was always there for all of us and will be immensely missed. He was a man of character and he was a believer in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Jerry and Debbie have been members of St. Laurence Catholic Church in Sugar Land for over 35 years. We are confident that he is now in Heaven and reuniting and celebrating with his deceased family members and friends. He loved to dance so we are certain that he is already dancing with the Angels!
There are no services scheduled currently due to COVID. However, we plan to have a Mass of Celebration of his Life in early Spring 2021 at St. Laurence Catholic Church in Sugar Land. Until we meet again, rest in peace Jerry. We don't know how we are going to go on without you. You were loved so much by so many. My darling husband and father to our children, please save a place for us with you in Heaven.
For a detailed obituary, please visit www.earthmansouthwest.com