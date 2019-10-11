Home

Waltrip Funeral Directors
1415 Campbell Road
Houston, TX 77055
(713) 465-2525
Jerome Grover "Joe" Klump


1931 - 2019
Jerome Grover "Joe" Klump Obituary
Jerome Grover "Joe" Klump
1931-2019
Born in Perryville, Missouri then moved to Houston, Joe was an engineer, contractor, house inspector and renaissance man! Standing at 6'4", he had big hands to help people, a big heart to love people, and a big smile to crack jokes. His accomplishments paled compared to the joy of knowing Jesus Christ. Joe is survived by wife Mary, children Michele Kuxhausen (Steve), Teresa Carpenter (Jim), Anne Klump, David Klump (Natalie), step-daughters Anita Schneider (Jimmy), Frieda Seibert, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 11, 2019
