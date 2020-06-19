Jerome J. Linsey, DDS
1946-2020
Dr. Jerome Linsey passed away Monday, June 15th 2020 after a long and difficult battle with Parkinson's and Lewy Body Dementia. He is survived by his loving wife Shelley, sons, David (wife Lauren) and Randy, and his daughter Robin (husband Paul) Lafata and his four grandchildren. He will be buried in his hometown Jacksonville, Florida on Friday, June 19th.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 19, 2020.