Jerome Lipnick
1944 - 2020
Jerome P. Lipnick
1944-2020
Jerome P. Lipnick, 76, passed away on July 20, 2020, from complications due to COVID. He was born in Galveston, Texas, on July 14, 1944, and grew up as a first generation American in a vibrant Jewish community of families who immigrated from Europe and settled in Galveston.
He took his first plane ride to attend the University of California, Berkeley, where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa in 1966. A true Texan, he returned to graduate from the University of Texas Law School and practiced law as a partner in Lipnick and Gordon for 35 years.
He loved golf, working out, eating a good burger, and above all his family. If you knew him at all, then you've heard him speak about them at least once or twice, "to make a long story short". His keen mind, spontaneous sense of humor, and Southern drawl endeared him to his friends and family. He modeled integrity and compassion, always ending phone calls with a "be careful" and never seeking recognition for his generosity or accomplishments. Like his parents before him, he always said his greatest accomplishment was giving his children an education.
He is survived by his wife, Hope, his children: Allison and Jamshid Ghajar and Michael Lipnick and Sarah Arnquist; and was beloved Papa to his five granddaughters, Farah, Lailee & Hana Ghajar and Ella and Claire Lipnick. He is survived by his brother, Elton & Janet Lipnick, sister, Sonya Lipnick, niece, Amy Kelman, and nephew, David Lipnick.
A private graveside funeral will be held at the Beth Israel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Houston Food Bank, Jewish Family Service Chaplaincy Program, or the charity of your choice.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Houston Jewish Funerals
5455 Dashwood St.
Bellaire, TX 77401
(713) 666-0257
July 22, 2020
Oh, Hope, I am so sorry. It is so hard. I hold you in prayer as you go through these next days, weeks and months.
Patricia Moura
Friend
July 22, 2020
Dear Hope and family...my condolences and may Jerome rest in peace and may you all find comfort in your cherished memories.
Charlotte Axelrad
Friend
July 22, 2020
Hope, Sorry to hear about Jerome's passing. My condolences. Both of you were good neighbors.
art adair
July 22, 2020
Hope,
My sincere condolences on the loss of your beloved Jerome. May his memory be a blessing. Karen Harberg
Karen Harberg
Friend
July 21, 2020

May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
I will always remember his smile and his immediate joy for singing Every word Of Motowns greatest hits..

.
Sandi seltzer Bryant
Friend
