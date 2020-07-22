Jerome P. Lipnick
1944-2020
Jerome P. Lipnick, 76, passed away on July 20, 2020, from complications due to COVID. He was born in Galveston, Texas, on July 14, 1944, and grew up as a first generation American in a vibrant Jewish community of families who immigrated from Europe and settled in Galveston.
He took his first plane ride to attend the University of California, Berkeley, where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa in 1966. A true Texan, he returned to graduate from the University of Texas Law School and practiced law as a partner in Lipnick and Gordon for 35 years.
He loved golf, working out, eating a good burger, and above all his family. If you knew him at all, then you've heard him speak about them at least once or twice, "to make a long story short". His keen mind, spontaneous sense of humor, and Southern drawl endeared him to his friends and family. He modeled integrity and compassion, always ending phone calls with a "be careful" and never seeking recognition for his generosity or accomplishments. Like his parents before him, he always said his greatest accomplishment was giving his children an education.
He is survived by his wife, Hope, his children: Allison and Jamshid Ghajar and Michael Lipnick and Sarah Arnquist; and was beloved Papa to his five granddaughters, Farah, Lailee & Hana Ghajar and Ella and Claire Lipnick. He is survived by his brother, Elton & Janet Lipnick, sister, Sonya Lipnick, niece, Amy Kelman, and nephew, David Lipnick.
A private graveside funeral will be held at the Beth Israel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Houston Food Bank, Jewish Family Service Chaplaincy Program, or the charity of your choice
.