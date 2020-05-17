Jerry Keith Atkins

1938-2020

Jerry Keith Atkins, loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend went home to see his heavenly father on May 13th. Jerry was the older of two sons born to Helen and Talmon Atkins on February 20, 1938 in Houston Texas. He graduated from Dickinson High School in 1956 before attending his beloved Texas A&M University. Jerry was a member of the Texas A&M University class of 1960 and was in the Corps of Cadets. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and later graduated from University of Houston Law Center before pursuing a lifelong career specializing in probate and estate law and commercial litigation. He had his own firm for over thirty years and loved challenging cases.

Jerry's life is best remembered by his love for his four girls and their families, Laurie Pennington and husband Dirk and their children, Brandon Pennington, Heather Pennington, and Meagan Pennington, Angela Hodson, and her children Hannah Hodson and Audrey Hodson, Jill Atkins and Jennifer Atkins.

After his family, Jerry loved Texas A&M University, playing golf –even if he never improved, and his masonic brothers at Gray Lodge where he was a past Master and member for over 50 years. He served on the board of directors of The Houston Masonic Library and Museum Foundation.

He was preceded in death by his father Talmon, his mother Helen and his daughter Jill. He is survived by his three daughters and five grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Gary Atkins and sister-in-law Sue Atkins, and nieces, Deanna Brammer and her husband Aaron, and Kim Montie and her husband Mike and cousins Lynda Spinks and Suzanne Sobol and her husband Frank. Due to Covid-19 we will only be able to have small family service now, and hope to have a memorial service as soon as possible.



