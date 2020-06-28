Jerry Lynn Barnes1941-2020Jerry Lynn Barnes, 78 of Onalaska, TX passed away peacefully on June 9th with his loving wife Rosa and his two daughters Marie and Shannon by his side. Born and raised in Dallas, TX. He graduated from W.W. Samuell High School in 1960. He served in the Navy on the USS Kitty Hawk from 1961-1963. Work brought him to the Houston area where he resided in Huffman, TX for many years. He retired as an Instrument Supervisor from Maxwell House Coffee and a Boiler Inspector for the State of Texas. He was a member of the GMC and Texas Vintage Trailer Clubs. He loved old cars and trucks and restored many over the years. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Edna Barnes and brother Joe. He is survived by his wife Rosa of 31 years, his daughters, Marie Sandberg and husband Charlie, Shannon Neal and partner Ronny Balcerek, step children Norma Leondike and husband John, Edward Montalvo and partner DeAnn Lopez. Grandchildren Gregory Jr, Elyse, Madison, Mallory, Brendan, Morgan, Brock, Haley, Novalee, Joshua and Zachary. Great grandchildren Skylynn, Braelyn, Hendrix, Isabella, Ledger, Gregory III and Leighton. Per Jerry's wishes, there will be no funeral, but a Celebration of Life held at a later date.