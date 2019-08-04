|
|
Jerry Jeffries Davis
1932-2019
Jerry Jeffries Davis of Pearland passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019 after a long battle with cardiopulmonary disease. She was born in Aransas Pass, TX, where she attended local schools and raised her children, Karen & Jeff. Jerry moved to the Houston area with her husband, prominent tax appraiser/consultant, W. Raymond Davis, Jr. in the early 1970s. She was a longtime volunteer with the MD Anderson Children's Christmas Card Project and also shared her talents with MDA Patient Hospitality Services, Houston Hospice, S.E.A.R.C.H. and the American Cancer Society's Reach to Recovery program for breast cancer survivors.
Jerry loved to dance, enjoyed music from the 40s and 50s and was active in many social activities in her community and with Peace Church. She was fiercely loyal to her family, a special group of life-long friends and all of the new "pals" she collected throughout her life. She will be missed by them all.
Jerry was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Ray and her beloved son, Jeff Duay. Survivors include daughter, Karen Duay Smith (Mark); grandchildren Kristin Duay Lyon (Corey), Josh Duay and their mother, Sheri Duay, Brian Galneau, Connor Galneau (Heather), Grace Cammack (Dan Brownfield), Phillip Cammack, David Cammack and Chris Harvey; great-grandchildren Jaxson and River Lyon and Kayden, Kiera and Kolton Galneau. She leaves behind her sister's precious children, Janice Stoner (Robert), Dee Hagy (Patricia) and David Hagy (Sarah) and their families, who will mourn her loss.
Survivors also include Ray's children, Ken Davis (Betsy), Nancy Davis Cammack (Bruce) and Marilyn Davis Rasmussen (Michael); extended family and a multitude of fabulous friends.
Memorial service will be held at Clayton Funeral Home on August 10, 2019 at 10:00 AM with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the MD Anderson Children's Art Project, PO Box 301435, Houston, TX 77230 or to the . Online condolences may be left for the family at www.claytonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2019