Jerry Raymond Faulkner
1943-2020
Jerry was born in Orange, TX, on April 28, 1943, to Yonnie Sadye and Carl Edward Faulkner, and the family moved to Houston when he was in third grade. His parents divorced, and he was raised largely by his mother and stepfather, Maurice Joiner. He graduated from Jefferson Davis High School in 1961 and received basketball scholarships to Wharton County Jr. College and Southwestern University in Georgetown, TX. After college, he returned to Houston and married his high school sweetheart, Patti Buckley, in 1966. They had one child, Scott Faulkner, and they also had the blessing of many wonderful family members and friends to enjoy lots of good times together during their 54 years of marriage.
He loved coaching his son's little league baseball and basketball teams, and he loved attending Texans and U of H football games for which he held season tickets. In addition to that, he truly loved listening to a variety of music while sitting on the patio with family and friends, or while dancing with his wife at the many clubs and dances they attended. Later in life, he loved playing 42 with his neighbors and attending the monthly Exes' meetings with their high school friends. Jerry's entire working career spanned a period of 40 years in which he was in outside sales, working for Smith Industries, NSM Fabricators, and Steffani Metals.
He died on Friday, July 3 and was preceded in death by his sister Shirley Sue Martin and his brother Carl Edward Faulkner, Jr. He is survived by his wife Patti and his son Scott; sisters Frances Rogers and Gail ElKhoury (Nicolas ElKhoury, spouse), and his sister-in-law Lillie Faulkner; as well as numerous aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.
Services will be held at Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home, located at 13102 North Freeway, Houston, TX 77060. Visitation will be from 10-2:00 P.M., Thursday, June 16; and the memorial service will be held by invitation only at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, June 17.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army of Houston,
1500 Austin St., Houston, TX 77002 or the charity of your choice
.