Jerry Gilbreath
1945 - 2020
Jerry Don Gilbreath
1945-2020
Jerry Don Gilbreath, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend passed away peacefully at home on his seventy-fifth birthday after a prolonged illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Merle and Vivian Gilbreath and sister Merlene Inabnett. He is survived by his wife of fifty-four years, high school sweetheart Vickie Hill Gilbreath, sons, Troy Anthony and Jason Don Gilbreath, grandsons Jackson and wife Jade, and Jay Gilbreath and granddaughter CharLea Gilbreath as well as great-grandchildren Josiah and Jacie Gilbreath. He is also survived by his sister, Alice Avery and husband Dan, brother Roy Gilbreath and wife Peggy, brothers-in-law, Henry Inabnett and Carl Hill and sister-in-law Sharon Adams and husband Richard and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. After his 1963 graduation from Lamar High School in Houston, Jerry proudly served his country during the Vietnam War Era in the United States Army where he was stationed in Germany for two years. Following his military service, he went to work for the Texas Department of Transportation from which he retired after more than thirty-five years of faithful service. Jerry was an avid automobile and motorcycle buff, who enjoyed collecting antique cars as well as boating. He was happiest traveling throughout the countryside in and on his various vehicles. A private service for family and close personal friends was held at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 27, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite charity in his honor are welcome.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
2814972210
