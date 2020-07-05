Jerry D. Glover1936-2020Jerry D. Glover passed away on June 27, 2020. He was born in Electra, Texas, February 2, 1936, the much-loved, only child of Herbert and Gladys Hines Glover. To his five children, he was' Dad'; to his poker buddies he was 'Glovebox'; to his grandchildren, he was 'Boppy'; he was a 'forever friend' to those of his Electra childhood: Jim, Ted, Melba, Sandra, Marlene, Joe Frank, Glenn, and Troy. Jerry was a compassionate, unassuming man who loved deeply. He had a lifelong passion for music and film; he often had a book in hand. His immense vocabulary used with his life-long strategic skills, calm disposition, a little risk and luck, also led him to be a highly competitive poker player, a Trivial Pursuit champion, and a hole-in-one golfer. His kind disposition, gentle sarcasm, and love of fun made him the quiet life of the party. Jerry grew up in Electra where he learned to drive fast and take chances. He completed his business degree at University of Texas and North Texas University and earned an MBA at California State University. He attended Air War College and in his 20 year military career, he was a Navigator and a Planning and Program Management Officer. Jerry retired as a Lt. Colonel with honors and a Purple Heart. He served in Texas, Alabama, California, Utah, Thailand, Germany, and England. Following his military retirement, Jerry met his "Princess", Jackie. Together they collected antiquities, discussed human rights, current events, enjoyed travel, history and visiting with family, as Jerry continued project management working for Fluor-Daniel, Prime Builders, and Warner Construction in Texas, Georgia and Virginia. Jerry is survived by his wife of 40 years Jacqueline Addington Glover; Glenn Glover (Maria), Betty Arendt (EJ), Samuel Glover (Lauren), Robert Glover (Andrea), and Margaret Glover, stepdaughter, Jill Jackson (Gregg) and five grandchildren, Gavin Glover, Danielle and Sammy Glover, and twins, Caroline and Catherine Jackson…and, the little white dog.Inurnment will take place at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.