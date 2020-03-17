|
|
Thomas Gerald (Jerry) Gready III
1938-2020
Thomas Gerald (Jerry) Gready III, age 81, of Galveston, Texas passed away on March 14, 2020 in Galveston, Texas. Jerry was born on November 21, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois to Thomas Gerald Gready Jr. and Mary Jane Sias Gready. As his father was serving as a doctor with the Navy in the Pacific during WWII, Jerry lived for a time on Galveston Island with his grandmother, Adine Borden Sias. After the war they moved to Houston where Jerry graduated from San Jacinto High School. He attended Austin College in Sherman, Texas, where he received a degree in Economics. He went on to attend the South Texas School of Law and began his career with the Texas State Comptroller's Office. He later obtained his broker's license and had many successful years in Houston real estate along with his wife Barbara. As an expert in oil and gas tax laws, he also worked as a consultant for many oil companies. Jerry and Barbara loved their time on Plantation Drive but spent as much time in Galveston as they could before deciding to move to the island permanently several years ago. They have enjoyed their time in Jamaica Beach with their golden retriever Cookie, entertaining friends and family and delighting in the ocean sunsets. Jerry loved being back on the island where his family has lived for generations and where he had so many special memories.
Jerry is survived by his beloved wife of 29 years, Barbara Fox Gready of Galveston; son Scott Gready and wife Beth of College Station; daughter Laurie Ulsh and husband David of Manvel; brother Bob Gready and wife Connie of Houston; sister Barbara Buscher and husband Henry of La Grange; grandchildren Rob Gready, Kate Gready, Megan Ulsh and Conner Ulsh. He is also survived by many wonderful nephews, nieces and cousins. The family would like to give special thanks to the Palomo family for their many years of friendship, love, care and devotion to Jerry and Barbara.
Jerry's family will receive friends and loved ones at Malloy & Son Funeral Home, 3028 Broadway, Galveston on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 10:00am. The service will begin at 11:00am, officiated by Evelyn Cox with the interment to follow at Galveston County Memorial Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Rob Gready, Conner Ulsh, Mitch Gready, Tommy Buscher, David Ulsh and Eddie Palomo. Honorary pallbearers are Clint Bybee, Howard Gready Jr., Jimmy Gready, Gordon Eldridge, Bill Bailey, Darryl Heine, and Wilford Botts.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2020