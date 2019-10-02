|
Jerry W. Gunn
1939-2019
Jerry W. Gunn went to be with his Lord on September 26, 2019. He was born on January 22, 1939 in Tyler, Texas to Carl and Elouise Gunn. He grew up in Fort Worth, Texas. He graduated Carter Riverside High School in 1956. He attended the University of Texas in Austin where he earned a degree in journalism and was a member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. He served in the Texas National Guard. He went on to earn a law degree from the University of Texas Law School in 1967. He was a member of Phi Alpha Delta legal fraternity.
He began practicing law in Houston, Texas in May, 1967, at the Law Offices of Raymond M. Hill. He had a law office in Dickinson, Texas, before becoming a partner in the Texas City firm of Mabry and Gunn from 1970-1975. He became a partner in the Clear Lake law firm Krist, Gunn, Weller, Neumann and Morrison from 1975-1996. He was in solo practice from 1996-2012. He was selected as a Texas Super Lawyer for Business Litigation, and was rated as the Highest Category of Attorney by Martindale Hubble. Jerry loved practicing law, because he loved people and he loved helping them get a remedy for their problems.
He was a founding member of Bay Oaks Country Club, serving on its original Board of Directors. Jerry loved golf and played every chance he could.
Jerry was an active Christ follower and committed member of Gateway Community Church. He tried to never miss a service. He could be heard Sunday Mornings saying, "this is a great church"!
He is predeceased by his mother, father and brother, Don. He is survived by his son Michael and granddaughter Sierra, his daughter Sheryl, and his son, Christopher and his wife Caitlin; nephews David and Greg and their families, sister-in law Carol; and his beloved wife Trisha.
Jerry stated: I have loved and enjoyed my life all the way - (a few bumps in the road.)
Published in Houston Chronicle from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019