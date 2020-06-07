Jerry Irvin
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Dean Irvin
1958-2020
Jerry Dean Irvin, 61, who died May 27, 2020 will be lovingly remembered by his brothers, Terry Ray Tenas, Sr. and Lawrence Samuel, Jr.; sister, Monica Senthill; nieces, Terricka Tenas, Tanzania Tenas, Akiva Senthill, and Atiima Senthill; nephews Terry Tenas, Jr. and Akai Senthill; a host of other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Lena Merl Samuel; his stepfather, Lawrence Samuel, Sr., and grandparents, Grandvol and Mathia Tenas.
Graveside Services will be held Monday June 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Paradise South (Pearland, TX).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Paradise South
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home
4918 MARTIN LUTHER KING
Houston, TX 77021-2937
(713) 659-7618
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved