Jerry Dean Irvin1958-2020Jerry Dean Irvin, 61, who died May 27, 2020 will be lovingly remembered by his brothers, Terry Ray Tenas, Sr. and Lawrence Samuel, Jr.; sister, Monica Senthill; nieces, Terricka Tenas, Tanzania Tenas, Akiva Senthill, and Atiima Senthill; nephews Terry Tenas, Jr. and Akai Senthill; a host of other relatives and friends.He is preceded in death by his mother, Lena Merl Samuel; his stepfather, Lawrence Samuel, Sr., and grandparents, Grandvol and Mathia Tenas.Graveside Services will be held Monday June 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Paradise South (Pearland, TX).