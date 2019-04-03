Jerome (Jerry) Kristynik

1925-2019

Jerome (Jerry) Kristynik, 93, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2019 at home in Houston with his family at his bedside. Jerry was born on April 16, 1925 in Lavaca County near Praha, Texas to John Kristynik and Mary Migl Kristynik.

Faith, Family and Country were most important to Jerry. Jerry married Mary Ann on August 17, 1952 in Strawn, Texas and moved to Houston in 1955. They have two children Marianne and Jerome, Jr. He proudly served our country in Europe during World War II, honored with the Silver Star for valor in combat. Jerry was a parishioner at St. Jerome Catholic Church since 1961 and volunteered in many ministries throughout the years. Jerry's career in the food industry began in 1955 where he was manager of L C Cafeteria until 1969. He then continued in the food industry until he retired with Glazier Foods in 2013.

Jerry is preceded in death by both his parents and his brothers John Kristynik, Jr., Joseph Kristynik, Jeffrey Kristynik, Adolf (Pat) Kristynik and George Kristynik. He is survived by his wife Mary, two children, Marianne Macejewski and husband Garry, and Jerome Kristynik, Jr. and wife Amy; grandchildren Paul Macejewski, Teresa Callegari and husband Michael, Stephanie Macejewski, Jeremy Kristynik and Emily Kristynik; great grandchildren Claire and Andrew Callegari, sister-in-laws Rose Pustejovsky and Angie Yordanoff, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm with the rosary being prayed at 7:00 pm at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 8825 Kempwood Drive, Houston, Texas 77080. Funeral mass will be Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Jerome Catholic Church with the graveside to follow at Memorial Oaks Cemetery.

Donations may be made in honor of Jerry Kristynik to St. Jerome Catholic School Endowment.